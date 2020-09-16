THE TROOPS OF DOOM Feat. Former SEPULTURA Guitarist JARIO “TORMENTOR” GUEDZ Streaming “The Confessional” Video

Brazilian death metal unit The Troops Of Doom has unleashed their newest single, "The Confessional." The track comes off the band's The Rise Of Heresy debut EP, set for release October 9 via Nuclear Blast's digital subsidiary, Blood Blast Distribution.

The Troops Of Doom is led by guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz from the band The Mist and former member of Sepultura's original lineup playing author and co-author of the classic albums Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions and having also collaborated on some of Schizophrenia's compositions. The band also includes bassist/vocalist Alex Kafer (Enterro, Explicit Hate, ex-Necromancer), drummer Alexandre Oliveira (Southern Blacklist, Raising Conviction), and guitarist Marcelo Vasco (Patria, Mysteriis, acclaimed graphic artist for legendary bands such as Slayer, Kreator, Machine Head, Soulfly, and Hatebreed among many others). The Troops Of Doom's goal is to revisit the essence of '80s style death metal, exploring a more primitive sound that takes listeners back to that era, while remaining fresh and genuine.

Notes Guedz of "The Confessional," "This song is definitely my favorite on the EP! It means a lot to me because it was something I always wanted to do during the early days of Sepultura. It highlights a denser and heavier approach, influenced by one of my favorite metal bands -- the legendary Celtic Frost -- with more ponderous vocals, mid-tempo riffs... it's all mixed with other old inspirations that come from bands like Slayer, Voivod, and Kreator, not to mention our very own and peculiar way of playing, created by Sepultura itself. It is a track that synthesizes a very interesting balance in our debut work, along with other more speed and aggressive songs. That's why we chosen 'The Confessional' as our second single. I hope people can dig it as much as we do."

The Rise Of Heresy, which features four original songs and two cover versions of Sepultura classics, "Bestial Devastation" and "Troops Of Doom," was mastered by Øystein G. Brun (Borknagar) at Crosound Studio in Norway. In advance of the EP's release, The Troops Of Doom unleash a lyric video for first single, "Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea". Watch below.

The Rise Of Heresy will be released digitally. For pre-orders, head here.

The Rise Of Heresy tracklisting:

"Whispering Dead Words"

"Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea"

"The Confessional"

"The Rise Of Heresy"

"Bestial Devastation" (Sepultura Cover)

"Troops Of Doom" (Sepultura Cover)

"The Confessional" video:

"Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea" lyric video:

The Troops Of Doom lineup:

Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz - guitar

Alex Kafer - bass, vocals

Marcelo Vasco - guitar

Alexandre Oliveira - drums