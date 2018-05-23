THE VINTAGE CARAVAN Announce Gateways Album

Their very first, 2-month European headline tour, a Latin American headline tour, 2 UK headline tours, supporting the legendary Europe in the European mainland & Scandinavia, performing at 60+ festivals... The time after the release of The Vintage Caravan's latest studio album Arrival in May 2015 was full of highlights. But during the last year, the Icelandic classic rock trio had retired and focused on writing and recording their 4th studio album entitled Gateways. Now it's a wrap and will see the light of day on August 31st, 2018 through Nuclear Blast.

The band comments, "We are very proud to present our new album, Gateways! Recorded in the legendary Sundlaugin Studios in Iceland (owned by Sigur Rós). Produced by Ian Davenport (Band Of Skulls, Gaz Coombes). Overall, we think this album feels more mature than the previous ones. We really pushed ourselves to make this album sound as great as possible. I won't name any names but some people have been heard saying this is the greatest thing since sliced bread. We can't wait for you all to hear it/taste it."

Stay tuned for further information.

Gateways Tour 2018:

October

15 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow

16 – Berlin, Germany – Lido

20 – Kempten, Germany – Rock The Box

22 – Leipzig, Germany – Moritzbastei

23 – Munich, Germany – Strom

24 – Karlsruhe, Germany – Substage

25 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor