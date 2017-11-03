THE WHITE BUFFALO - Ernie Ball Presents Where The White Buffalo Roams; Video Includes Four Exclusive Performances

Ernie Ball presents a journey through the darkest darks and the lightest lights with acclaimed singer songwriter, The White Buffalo.

Filmed over the course of 16 hours in Joshua Tree, California, Where The White Buffalo Roams features four exclusive performances including “Avalon”, “The Observatory”, “NightStalker Blues” and “I Am The Moon”.

Where The White Buffalo Roams is a unique look inside the mind of a musician who travels from town to town with a guitar and a handful of songs.

