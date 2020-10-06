THE WHO Announce Who (Deluxe Edition) Feat. Live Acoustic Tracks From 2020 Shows, Plus New PETE TOWNSHEND Remix Of New Single “Beads On One String” (Lyric Video)

On October 30, The Who are to release a new version of last year’s album, Who, featuring an updated version of "Beads On One String", newly remixed by Pete Townshend and acoustic tracks from the band’s only live shows of 2020.

The songs on the deluxe version of Who were recorded in Kingston on Valentines Day this year exactly 50 years to the day since The Who’s seminal show at Leeds which became the infamous live album Live At Leeds.

The deluxe version of Who is preceded on October 5 by "Beads On One String" (Yaggerdang Remix). Of this new version of the song, Pete Townshend says, "This is a cowrite with Josh Hunsacker who I met on Soundcloud. He wrote the music, I wrote the lyric and vocal melody. In 1932 on a visit to London the spiritual master Meher Baba said that he had come to draw all the religions of the world together like beads on one string. We wait in hope, with love."



A lyric video "Beads On One String" (Yaggerdang Remix) can be found below. Pre-order Who (Deluxe Version) here.

Disc 1: Who

"All This Music Must Fade"

"Ball And Chain"

"I Don’t Wanna Get Wise"

"Detour"

"Beads On One String"

"Hero Ground Zero"

"Street Song"

"I’ll Be Back"

"Break The News"

"Rockin’ In Rage"

"She Rocked My World"

"Beads On One String" Yaggerdang Remix

Disc 2: Live At Kingston

Intro

"Substitute (Acoustic - Live at Kingston)

"Squeeze Box (Acoustic - Live at Kingston)

"Tattoo (Acoustic - Live at Kingston)

"The Kids Are Alright (Acoustic - Live at Kingston)

"Break The News (Acoustic - Live at Kingston)

"She Rocked My World (Acoustic - Live at Kingston)

"Won’t Get Fooled Again (Acoustic - Live at Kingston)

Who (7” Boxset w/ Live At Kingston CD) out December 4

+ The Who - Live at Kingston CD

"Beads On One String" (Yaggerdang Remix) lyric video: