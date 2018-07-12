THE WILD! - European Tour Recap Video

"Now that we've been home from our last European run for a few weeks, we thought it'd be a good time to look back on the tour," says Canadian hell raisers The Wild! "Check out this tour recap vid our brother Brandon Hart put together for us. We had a hell of a time and can't wait to get back to Europe to headline this fall. See you all on the road!"

The Wild! return to the stage on July 20th at Club Regent Casino in Winnipeg, MB. To view their complete tour schedule, click here.