THEATRES DES VAMPIRES Premier Music Video For New Single “Resurrection Mary”

Italian vampire metallers, Theatres Des Vampires, have released a video for their new single, “Resurrection Mary”, taken from the band's latest album Candyland, out now via Scarlet Records.

This is how singer Sonya Scarlet describes the video: "“Resurrection Mary” has been inspired by a real ghost. Since the 1930s, several men have reported picking up a young lady while driving in the Chicago area. She is dressed in a white party dress and dancing shoes. When the driver gets close to the Resurrection Cemetery, the young woman asks to be let out, whereupon she disappears into the cemetery. With this video we wanted to give our own interpretation of the Ressurrection Mary story."

Watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

“Resurrection Mary”

“Delusional Denial”

“Parasomnia”

“Candyland”

“Your Ragdoll”

“Pierrot Lunaire”

“Photographic”

“Opium Shades”

“Seventh Room” (featuring Fernando Ribeiro)

“Autumn Leaves”

“Resurrection Mary” video:

“Morgana Effect” video: