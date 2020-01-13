THEMATIC - American Prog Rock Quartet Premiers "Silence In Thought" Music Video

American prog rock quartet, Thematic, will release their new album, Skyrunner, on January 31. Today, the band the share the video for the track "Silence In Thought" from the upcoming album.

Says the band: "'Silence In Thought' is an integral piece to our album, Skyrunner. It conveys a premonition from a supporting character in the story who envisions nothing but death awaiting our protagonist. However, she hesitates to speak of this knowing she carries his child and does not want to burden his journey he must set forth. While writing this song, we wanted to embody many emotions like vulnerability, isolation, fear, disarray; but also hope and joy, with sentiments of longing. The introduction is whimsical like a dance between the characters conscious states which quickly unravels, as fear of loss sets in. This song is ever evolving from start to finish with little repetition of themes and atypical structure. This comes to a powerful and explosive conclusion that acknowledges what awaits our protagonist's fate."

Watch the video below.

Skyrunner is a concept album that tells of a hero’s quest to honour a promise. It is a tale of an epic journey through the fall from grace, the battle for redemption and the ultimate glory and tragedy of salvation. It is a story of honour and valour, of a tormented soul and his quest to restore the light of hope and love to a world and soul consumed by darkness. It is a story of a promise kept.

The band commented on the new release: "We have spent the last two years working on this concept album and we can't tell you how excited we are to finally release Skyrunner... It was a great pleasure to work with Forrester Savell on the production of the album as his ear for mixing was the right fit for our sound which blends Progressive Rock and Metal influences. The album is an epic telling of a hero's journey with narrative concepts and perspectives from the characters within the story. Skyrunner is a new chapter for Thematic and we look forward to taking this epic story out live to audiences in 2020!"

Skyrunner was self-engineered by Thematic and mixed and mastered by award-winning producer, Forrester Savell (Karnivool, Animals as Leaders, Twelve Foot Ninja, I am Giant). Pre-order the album here.

Tracklistlisting:

"Incarnate"

"Skyrunner"

"The Open Arms Of Grace"

"Dirt And Chains"

"The Last Boundary"

"Silence In Thought"

"Abyss"

"Malice"

"Carry The Fire"

"Solitude"

"Universe Bloom"

"With Empty Hands"

"Falling Star"

"This Golden Day"

"Silence In Thought" video: