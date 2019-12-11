THEMATIC - American Prog Rock Quartet To Release Skyrunner Album In January; Preview Video

American prog rock quartet, Thematic, announce their upcoming release, Skyrunner, out on January 31. Skyrunner is a concept album that tells of a hero’s quest to honour a promise. It is a tale of an epic journey through the fall from grace, the battle for redemption and the ultimate glory and tragedy of salvation. It is a story of honour and valour, of a tormented soul and his quest to restore the light of hope and love to a world and soul consumed by darkness. It is a story of a promise kept.

The band commented on the new release: "We have spent the last two years working on this concept album and we can't tell you how excited we are to finally release Skyrunner... It was a great pleasure to work with Forrester Savell on the production of the album as his ear for mixing was the right fit for our sound which blends Progressive Rock and Metal influences. The album is an epic telling of a hero's journey with narrative concepts and perspectives from the characters within the story. Skyrunner is a new chapter for Thematic and we look forward to taking this epic story out live to audiences in 2020!"

Skyrunner was self-engineered by Thematic and mixed and mastered by award-winning producer, Forrester Savell (Karnivool, Animals as Leaders, Twelve Foot Ninja, I am Giant)

Tracklistlisting:

"Incarnate"

"Skyrunner"

"The Open Arms Of Grace"

"Dirt And Chains"

"The Last Boundary"

"Silence In Thought"

"Abyss"

"Malice"

"Carry The Fire"

"Solitude"

"Universe Bloom"

"With Empty Hands"

"Falling Star"

"This Golden Day"

The band shared a preview of the album, which you can see below: