THERION – Covers Compilation Blood Of The Dragon Out March 15th
March 11, 2018, 2 hours ago
Stygian Crypt productions has set March 15th as the international release date for Therion’s Blood Of The Dragon limited collector’s edition.
The release will contain 2CDs: 1st CD - rare cover-versions of different bands which were recorded by Therion, but featured on different compilations, the second CD contains new cover versions of Therion songs by different bands.
Tracklisting:
CD1
“Fight Fire With Fire”
“The King”
“Southbound”
“Witching Hour”
“Green Manalishi”
“Revelations”
“Black Funeral” (feat. Messiah Marcolin)
“Iron Fist”
“Ivanubis Hollanda – Perennial Sophia”
“Ivanubis Hollanda – Raven Of Dispersion”
CD2
Ghost Warfare – “An Arrow From The Sun”
Antyra – “Asgard”
Revolted Masses – “Baal Reginon”
Remains – “Genocidal Raids”
Day 40 – “Invocation Of Naamah”
Dark Letter – “Kali Yuga. Part I”
Whirlwind Storm – “Liusalvheim”
Theosophy – “Pandemic Outbreak”
Theudho – “Schwarzabenheim”
The Experiment No.Q – “Seven Secrets Of The Sphynx”
Imperial Age – “To Mega Therion”
Elimi – “The Blood Of Kingu”
Numenor – “The Riders Of Theli”
Mare Infinitum – “The Wand Of Arabis”
Frozen Ocean – “The Wings Of The Hydra”
Majesty Of Revival – “Widsom And The Cage”