THERION – Covers Compilation Blood Of The Dragon Out March 15th

Stygian Crypt productions has set March 15th as the international release date for Therion’s Blood Of The Dragon limited collector’s edition.

The release will contain 2CDs: 1st CD - rare cover-versions of different bands which were recorded by Therion, but featured on different compilations, the second CD contains new cover versions of Therion songs by different bands.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“Fight Fire With Fire”

“The King”

“Southbound”

“Witching Hour”

“Green Manalishi”

“Revelations”

“Black Funeral” (feat. Messiah Marcolin)

“Iron Fist”

“Ivanubis Hollanda – Perennial Sophia”

“Ivanubis Hollanda – Raven Of Dispersion”

CD2

Ghost Warfare – “An Arrow From The Sun”

Antyra – “Asgard”

Revolted Masses – “Baal Reginon”

Remains – “Genocidal Raids”

Day 40 – “Invocation Of Naamah”

Dark Letter – “Kali Yuga. Part I”

Whirlwind Storm – “Liusalvheim”

Theosophy – “Pandemic Outbreak”

Theudho – “Schwarzabenheim”

The Experiment No.Q – “Seven Secrets Of The Sphynx”

Imperial Age – “To Mega Therion”

Elimi – “The Blood Of Kingu”

Numenor – “The Riders Of Theli”

Mare Infinitum – “The Wand Of Arabis”

Frozen Ocean – “The Wings Of The Hydra”

Majesty Of Revival – “Widsom And The Cage”