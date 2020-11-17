THIN LIZZY's "Emerald" Covered By Members Of SPIRIT ADRIFT, HIGH ON FIRE, PALLBEARER, OLD MAN GLOOM; Video

Two Minutes To Late Night is back, this time with a cover of Thin Lizzy's "Emerald", lifted from the band's 1976 album, Jailbreak.

A message states: "Body Positivity Lizzy! We covered 'Emerald' with some old friends, new friends, and a couch you've all become very concerned for over the past 9 months. This is our 30th (!!!) bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at honorableswords.com.

This cover features Nate Garrett and his puppies (Spirit Adrift), Santos Montano (Old Man Gloom), Jeff Matz (High On Fire), Brett Campbell (Pallbearer), Jeff Martin (Lo-Pan), and Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall.