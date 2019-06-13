THIS GIFT IS A CURSE Stream Entire New Album, A Throne Of Ash

This Gift Is A Curse are now streaming their upcoming album, A Throne Of Ash, in full. The album will be out tomorrow, June 14th. You can listen to the full offering courtesy of Season Of Mist now.

Order your copy of A Throne Of Ash at this location.

The band comments: "This record was defined by our record label as a 'monstrous black beast' and we think that is a rather accurate description. Our third album, A Throne Of Ash, is a natural extension of the dark, sonic maelstrom that started with I, Guiltbearer and that relentlessly keeps dragging us further down in the raging abyss that came to be This Gift Is A Curse. It does not intend to let us go – instead it forces us to refine and develop our craft, finding new dark territories to explore and dwell in. A Throne Of Ash is our final frontier, for now…".

Check out the artwork and tracklisting for A Throne Of Ash:

"Haema"

"Blood Is My Harvest"

"Thresholds"

"Gate Dweller"

"Monuments For Dead Gods"

"Wolvking"

"I Am Katharsis"

"In Your Black Halo (Mass 317)"

"Wormwood Star"

The experience that is A Throne Of Ash consists of poisoned blood, dying flesh and the dark ash from the charred body of man – both on a physical and astral plane with the underlying notion that nothing that transpires in what we call ‘reality’ has a greater meaning.

This Gift Is A Curse vomit forth a steady stream of pitch-black venomous hate. The Swedes passionately demonstrate that black metal remains fertile ground for new sounds. Combining elements of hardcore and sludge with influences from occult black metal as well as drone, A Throne Of Ash sets a new benchmark for vitriolic viciousness and massive sonic onslaught. The third full-length of the band from Stockholm has turned out to be a vision of darkness that seeks its equal.

"Wolvking" video:

"Monuments For Dead Gods" video:

For further details, visit This Gift Is A Curse on Facebook.