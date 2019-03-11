THOR Talks Forthcoming Return Of The Thunderhawk Documentary, Looks Back On The Early Years - "I Was 10 Years Ahead Of MANOWAR"

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Canadian Metal pioneer John Mikl Thor. Thor spoke about his new documentary, Return Of The Thunderhawk, and new album Hammer Of Justice, how Manowar and Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil copied his image, and competing with Lou Ferrigno and Arnold Schwarzenegger in bodybuilding competitions in the '70s. Deadline Records will be releasing a CD/DVD combo pack of new music as well as Return of the Thunderhawk on April 26, 2019.

Thor: "We were ten years ahead of Manowar. There's a lot of things Manowar implement in their show like the Iron Cross fist, it's the way you hold your fist up, I did that way back just look at the Thor's Sleeping Giant music video. I respect Manowar very much and they have a tremendous show but they are far from original. I'm have been doing the whole warrior rock / gladiator concept way back before Manowar came out. I was way ahead of them. Also Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe took my image on my album Keep the Dogs away and used it on the Motely Crue's album Shout At The Devil. We were ahead of the time nobody was doing stuff like what we were doing in 1973."

Thor's tour schedule is as follows:

April

12 - Portland, RCS - Concert Venue

19 - Seattle, WA - The Highline

20 - Vancouver, BC - Another Perfect Day Festival

21 - Victoria, BC - Logans

25 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey a Go Go

27 - Sacramento, CA - The Blue Lamp

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Evel Pie

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

May

1 - Denver, CO - Streets of London

2 - Cleveland, OH - Winchester Music Tavern

3 - Chicago, IL - Livewire Lounge

4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Liquor Lounge

5 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus

6 - Baltimore, MD - The Metro Gallery

7 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

8 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall

June

13 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile West

14 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

15 - Ottawa. ON - The Brass Monkey

16 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere