THOR To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At Muskelrock Festival

All hail the conquering metal hero, Thor, who will set sail for the Nordic lands this summer to do battle amongst the heavy metal faithful at two prestigious music festivals! The first appearance will be a headlining spot at the Muskelrock Festival in Alvesta, Sweden May 31st to June 2nd. Celebrating their 10-year anniversary, the festival plans to honor Thor with a well-earned Lifetime Achievement award in a dramatic ceremony to occur on stage during the festival. Then, our Viking hero continues on to Tampere, Finland to co-headline the South Park festival June 8th & 9 thalongside fellow metal giants Ghost, Accept, Helloween and others.

But fear not, American metal fans, for after subduing those faraway lands, Thor will return Stateside for a series of shows in the great state of Texas. All of this in support of Thor’s most recent release, a brilliant unreleased album from 1979 called Electric Eyes. In fact, the band has just released its first official video from the album, a proto-metal rocker called “Special Flight,” which incorporates footage across several decades of Thor’s live appearances.

Thor show dates:

August

2 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

3 – Austin, TX – Barracuda

4 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Original cover art by comic book artist, Ken Landgraf, who has worked for both DC and Marvel. Order the album via Cleopatra or Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

"Special Flight"

"She's A Fancy Lady"

"Interception"

"Wild Thing"

"Electric Eyes"

"Twitch (Let's Go)"

"Storm"

"Poison"

"The Door (Face Behind My Mask)"

"Gladiator Romp"

"Special Flight" video: