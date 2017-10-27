THRONE OF HERESY Stream "Liber Secretorum" Video

Swedish death metal band Throne Of Heresy are streaming their new video for "Liber Secretorum", which can be seen below. It was filmed on location at the Alvastra Abbey ruins in Östergötland, Sweden.The track is taken from the band's forthcoming concept album Decameron, scheduled for release November 3rd.

The band commented "'Liber Secretorum' takes it's name from the book Liber Secretorum Eventuum by John de Rupescissa who foretold the coming of the Antichrist in the 14th century. He was jailed for heresy but managed to survive the Black Death and finished writing the Liber while imprisoned.



This is one of the most atmospheric tracks on the album. The churning mid-pace of the track conveys a sense of oncoming doom that is resolved in the final part, which is probably the heaviest riff on the entire album.



Our video producer Guilherme Henriques did a great job in capturing the bleak morbidity of the track and creating a perfect visual companion for it."

Check out the Decameron cover art and tracklisting:

"The Shores Of Issyk-Kul"

"Pax Mongolica"

"Siege Of Caffa"

"The Plague Ships"

"Decameron"

"Liber Secretorum"

"Järtecken"

"A Silent Vigil"

"Alvastra"

"The Pale Burden"

Pre-orders can be placed at this location.