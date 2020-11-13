THWART Signs Worldwide Deal With Extreme Management Group

Extreme Management Group (EMG), home to bands like Suffocation, Cattle Decapitation, Rings of Saturn, and more, has announced their partnership with German melodic-thrash metal band Thwart.

Thwart began their journey with career expectations aiming to fill a niche in female-fronted melodic thrash metal and share their passion for extreme music with metal fans all around the world. Thwart trades in modern metal with a distinct thrash-death character that nonetheless stays on the melodic side without leaving one of the most important aspects of their music in general behind - the groove. Despite their short history in the industry, Thwart managed to build a fan base from various nations across continents, including Germany as the start point, the USA and also Far East, as Thwart’s passion, energy and love for music can be felt even at the first encounter with their music.

Thwart's 2018 LP, Once Human, was a brilliant introductory precursor that shows what the band can achieve in a short time with their will to create and makes curious about their next releases expecting a dynamic, passionate and groovy sound.

Combining thrash metal and death metal, splattering a few core elements around, sometimes feeding off other genres and cultural differences and still staying on the melodic side, Thwart has already headed towards becoming a distinctive, timeless band in the metal scene. Thwart is made of passion, anger, hate, melancholy and embodied in uncompromising grooves, heavy riffs and glorious melodies.

Now the band has signed with Extreme Management Group, and had the following to say about the partnering, “We are thrilled to become a part of the EMG roster! If you take a look at all the bands they worked with - this cooperation is meant to be explosive! We are looking forward to the next steps with EMG.” EMG said, "Thwart has done a ton of work getting themselves to this point. We intend to make that hard work count.” Anticipate big things to come from Thwart and Extreme Management Group.