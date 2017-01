THY ART IS MURDER Vocalist C.J. MCMAHON’s Return To The Live Stage; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Australia’s premiere incendiary extreme musical export, Thy Art Is Murder, recently announced the return of vocalist C.J. McMahon. Pro-shot video of the singer’s return to the stage can be seen below.

Says the band: “In case you missed C.J.’s return to the chaotic fold, the wonderful blokes at UNIFY - A Heavy Music Gathering documented the occasion recording this video and capturing the audio from the event. Enjoy this special moment in the band’s history with us, we have a lot to show you in 2017.”

To cement McMahon's return to his rightful throne, the band has released a brand new song entitled "No Absolution". Check it out below.

Guitarist Andy Marsh recently spoke on McMahon's return and the brand new track: "A little over a year ago we were left in a pickle when C.J. had finally reached his breaking point - the physical, emotional and mental stresses of touring, and the lifestyle had taken its toll on him. After the dust had settled we had time to speak amongst ourselves, and with him, and we were all able to get on the same page.

"He was able to take time off from the road and work consistently, tick off some life goals like getting married, and enjoy the routine and familiarity of life at home with his friends and family.

"Conversely the rest of us kept going, touring relentlessly, playing bigger tours to more people than ever before, going to new countries for the very first time, and had a blast taking a few great vocalists and mates out for the ride with us while we weathered the storm and figured things out. Special thanks must go out to Monte Barnard, Nicholas Arthur, Lochlan Watt, and every other vocalist who took the time to apply in our discrete vocalist auditions.

"After a few months away from the chaotic life on the road C.J. reached out to us and we started maintaining more regular communication. He mentioned how he had started cleaning up, was focused on working hard and saving for his wedding and enjoying time at home, but he also mentioned he missed the shows, the friends, and us - his band.

"After months of working things out, gaining his voice back, and mending wounded friendships, we are overwhelmed with excitement to announce that we have completed writing for a new record to be released later this year, featuring the one and only Christopher John McMahon. Welcome back C.J.!"

In regards to the song "No Absolution", Marsh states: "'No Absolution' is a rich tapestry, intertwined in faith, scripture and doctrine, and a story about the process that we have endured throughout the last year..We recorded this during the session for Holy War but quite simply ran out of time to finish writing lyrics and recording vocals for it in order to make the record. This song now stands alone, without a record or release - a gift from us to you, thank you for your continued support, we can’t wait to show you what we’re making for 2017."

McMahon recently offered a brief statement, which didn't mince words around the reasons for his departure: "I was a drug addict, I was a broke musician, and I had some fucking issues. I got married, I did some fucking soul searching, and now I'm back to take over the world with my fucking brothers."

Fill in vocalist Lochlan Watt adds: "C.J. is back where he belongs, I am so fucking happy for him and my boys right now. This was truly incredible to witness. Power and then some."

Purchase "No Absolution" via iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Digital, Google Play, and Spotify.