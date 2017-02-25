TIGER JUNKIES Featuring TOXIC HOLOCAUST's Joel Grind - Green Tea Or Die 7” Vinyl EP Reissue Available For Pre-Order; “Raw Sex Til Sperm” Track Streaming

Hells Headbangers will reissue Tiger Junkies’ Green Tea Or Die EP on 7" vinyl format on March 31st. Pre-orders can be placed at this location.

Originally released in 2013 on a very limited-edition picture disc, Green Tea Or Die was Tiger Junkies' first full recording since their 2008 debut album, D-beat Street Rock N Rollers, which Hells Headbangers reissued on CD and vinyl LP in 2013 along with a couple split-release tracks.

As is well known by now, Tiger Junkies is the unholy team-up between Toxic Holocaust mainman Joel Grind and Abigail/Barbatos mainman Yasuyuki Suzuki. Still deadly committed to the timeless trinity of booze, sex, and nuclear metal/punk, here on Green Tea Or Die, the duo lays bare their base obsessions. It's all the filthy, endlessly headbanging fun of their earlier work, just swiftly bashed forward across a four-song EP - it's Green Tea Or Die!

Tracklisting:

“Raw Sex Til Sperm”

“Green Tea or Die”

“Satanik Metal Punks”

“Sex Sex Sex II”

