TIGER JUNKIES Featuring TOXIC HOLOCAUST's Joel Grind - Green Tea Or Die 7” Vinyl EP Reissue Available For Pre-Order; “Raw Sex Til Sperm” Track Streaming
February 25, 2017, 2 minutes ago
Hells Headbangers will reissue Tiger Junkies’ Green Tea Or Die EP on 7" vinyl format on March 31st. Pre-orders can be placed at this location.
Originally released in 2013 on a very limited-edition picture disc, Green Tea Or Die was Tiger Junkies' first full recording since their 2008 debut album, D-beat Street Rock N Rollers, which Hells Headbangers reissued on CD and vinyl LP in 2013 along with a couple split-release tracks.
As is well known by now, Tiger Junkies is the unholy team-up between Toxic Holocaust mainman Joel Grind and Abigail/Barbatos mainman Yasuyuki Suzuki. Still deadly committed to the timeless trinity of booze, sex, and nuclear metal/punk, here on Green Tea Or Die, the duo lays bare their base obsessions. It's all the filthy, endlessly headbanging fun of their earlier work, just swiftly bashed forward across a four-song EP - it's Green Tea Or Die!
Tracklisting:
“Raw Sex Til Sperm”
“Green Tea or Die”
“Satanik Metal Punks”
“Sex Sex Sex II”
“Raw Sex Til Sperm”: