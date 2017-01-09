TODD KERNS And Friends Jam RUSH, ROLLING STONES, DAVID BOWIE, LED ZEPPELIN On Acoustic Guitars; Fan-Filmed Video

Just prior to Christmas on December 20th, Todd Kerns, along with Zachary Throne and Brent Fitz, played an acoustic unplugged set at the book signing for author Lonn Friend (RIP Magazine). "The three of us literally showed up and jammed. Campfire style, zero rehearsal, just fun," says Todd.

Enjoy fan-filmed video of the trio rocking out "Tom Sawyer" by Rush, "Sympathy For The Devil" by The Rolling Stones, "Space Oddity" by David Bowie, and "Ramble On" by Led Zeppelin.

On February 3rd, Todd will perform an acoustic solo set in Los Angeles, California at Genghis Cohen.

Also confirmed are a pair of Todd Dammit & The Anti-Stars shows on January 13th and February 10th, both at Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joining Todd in The Anti-Stars are guitarist Doc Ellis, bassist Mikeee, and drummer Corky Gainsford.

These will be the last shows Todd plays in Vegas before heading north for a Canadian tour with his band The Age of Electric; dates and venues tba.

The Age Of Electric has issued a lyric video for the song "Keys", which will appear on their new four-song EP, scheduled for release on February 17th, 2017 via We Are Busy Bodies.

And finally, The Age Of Electric is "reissuing Make A Pest A Pet on vinyl to celebrate its 20th anniversary. It will be out on February 17th, 2017 as a double LP. The double LP will feature four unreleased songs recorded during the same sessions as the album. Pre-order the LP here. There are only 1,000 copies of the double LP available and they come in two colour options."