TODD KERNS - Stage-Played Basses For Sale On Upcoming SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Tour

Don't miss out on this once in a lifetime chance to own a part of rock 'n roll history! By popular demand, Todd 'Dammit' Kerns will be selling his stage-played Prestige Anti-Star Signature Basses on the United States / Canada leg of the Living The Dream 2019 Tour, which begins July 15th in San Francisco, California, and runs until August 13th in Orlando, Florida.

If you’re heading out to any of the following shows you can go home with one of these epic bass guitars. For more info write to info@toddkerns.com.

July

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater

17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall

26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

28 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal

29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August

1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

4 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Theater

7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove

10 - Maryland Heights, MO - KSHE Pig Roast

12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta

13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have released this recap video of their performance at Download Festival UK on June 14th.

The band has also released an official live video for "Boulevard Of Broken Hearts", recorded at their sold out performance at The Eventim Apollo, London back in February. The video features the album version of the song overlaid with intimate backstage footage and live footage from the Eventim Apollo and shows why the band are such an incendiary live draw.