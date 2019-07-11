TODD KERNS - Stage-Played Basses For Sale On Upcoming SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Tour
Don't miss out on this once in a lifetime chance to own a part of rock 'n roll history! By popular demand, Todd 'Dammit' Kerns will be selling his stage-played Prestige Anti-Star Signature Basses on the United States / Canada leg of the Living The Dream 2019 Tour, which begins July 15th in San Francisco, California, and runs until August 13th in Orlando, Florida.
If you’re heading out to any of the following shows you can go home with one of these epic bass guitars. For more info write to info@toddkerns.com.
July
15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater
17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall
26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
28 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal
29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August
1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
4 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Theater
7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater
9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove
10 - Maryland Heights, MO - KSHE Pig Roast
12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta
13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have released this recap video of their performance at Download Festival UK on June 14th.
The band has also released an official live video for "Boulevard Of Broken Hearts", recorded at their sold out performance at The Eventim Apollo, London back in February. The video features the album version of the song overlaid with intimate backstage footage and live footage from the Eventim Apollo and shows why the band are such an incendiary live draw.