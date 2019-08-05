TOM HAMILTON Reveals Which AEROSMITH Albums He’s Most Proud Of

Speaking to MusicRadar; Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton talked about which albums from the band’s back catalogue that he’s most proud of.

“Obviously, I’m proud of Toys In The Attic and Rocks,” said Hamilton. “I was able to take my playing up a notch and also kick some ideas into the songwriting department. But I also feel good about my playing and the sound I was able to get on the Pump album. I used my early Music Man for most of that album except for the ballad, ‘What It Takes’, where I used a Hofner.”

Hamilton also talked about if he planned on joining other bands during the early-‘80s, when Aerosmith fragmented. Hamilton said, “It didn’t dawn on me that the band was essentially over. We had a new hot guitar player named Jimmy Crespo who could play his ass off and write, and I thought we would finish the album we were forcing into existence, go on the road and everything would be the same, but it wasn’t. It just kept deteriorating until one day I was watching this new channel called MTV - and realised that we would probably never be part of it.”

Aerosmith pulled out the Permanent Vacation album track, "Angel", during a recent date of their Las Vegas residency, Deuces Are Wild, at the Park Theater at Park MGM. Watch the performance below.

Says the band: "We surprised the crowd with this one at a recent #DeucesAreWild show. What would you like to hear next run?"

The Deuces Are Wild show is presented with live THX certified L-Acoustics’ L-ISA immersive sound in partnership with THX and L-Acoustics. The show, directed by Amy Tinkham, opens with a roughly 30-minute retrospective of the band's career with previously unreleased audio and visuals from Aerosmith's archive. For this segment, Grammy-winning producer Giles Martin, who created the soundscape for The Beatles' Love by Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas, took some of the band’s classic music and material from recording sessions and remixed it for immersive sound at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

