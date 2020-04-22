TOMBS Share Remote Jam Session Clip For “The World Is Made Of Fire”

Isolation has resulted in many bands finding creative, new ways to rehearse and write music from afar. Brooklyn metal formation Tombs are now sharing a video of a remote jam session, in which the band performs the instrumental song, "The World Is Made Of Fire," which is taken from 2016's All Empires Fall.

Moreover, Tombs recently dropped previously unreleased live tracks from a 2019 set in Chicago, IL, which was recorded by Spenser Morris on June 17, 2019 at Livewire Lounge. Abraxas Ritual: Live in Chicago features four live cuts and is available to stream or purchase now via Bandcamp.

Monarchy Of Shadows was released on February 28 via Season of Mist, making it the band's debut with Season Of Mist. Monarchy Of Shadows can be ordered here. The cover artwork was created by Valnoir.

"The Dark Rift":

"Monarchy Of Shadows":