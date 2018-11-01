Toronto’s SUPERCHUCKER Launch “Liar” Video

Toronto hard rockers Superchucker have just released their debut video for the new track called “Liar”.

The single is the first from their forthcoming (as yet untitled) debut album coming out early-spring 2019. The LP is the follow-up to the band’s excellent self-titled debut EP released April 2018.

Superchucker is comprised of some of the Greater Toronto area’s most respected musicians including Steve Macpherson (Exalted Piledriver/Spewgore), Dave Barrett (renowned Toronto staple/Muffin), Stavros Theodorakopoulos (Muffin), Shawn Pegg and Robert Hassey who have spent some time in the covers circuit.

Musically the band is more known for their metal outputs, but Superchucker only touches on that and drives more down the hard rock road. Shades of Thin Lizzy, Dokken, Van Halen…and a touch of Foo Fighters and Dio come to mind.

You can catch Superchucker’s next GTA performance at the Rockpile in Toronto, Ontario on December 1st.

Further information is available at Superchucker.com.