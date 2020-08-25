TOTO Band Members Share Story Behind 80s Classic "Rosanna"; Video

In this new video from Professor Of Rock, Steve Lukather, David Paich and Steve Porcaro of multi-platinum band Toto tell the amazing story of the #2 hit "Rosanna", from the blockbuster album, Toto IV.

Says Professor Of Rock: "Inspired by actress Rosanna Arquette who along the way her magnetism and piercing blue eyes have captivated several rock luminaries such as Peter Gabriel who wrote 'In Your Eyes' about her. In the early 80s, Arquette was in a romantic relationship with rocker Steve Porcaro, the coveted keyboardist for Toto, and one of the most sought after session musicians. Toto bandmate & fellow virtuoso, David Paich, who was always searching for real life inspiration to write lyrics and song titles, was working on a tune about a girl he dug in high school. Since the relationship between Porcaro & Arquette was hot & heavy at the time, he decided to title his un-named song 'Rosanna'. This is the story of the song straight from the members of Toto."