Transylvania’s HATEVIRUS Announce Debut Album

Transylvanian metalheads HateviruS have set March 1st for their debut studio album release.

The album Hateful Mind, so far supported by two earlier released singles “Hateful Mind” and “ArchiteKt of HatE”, tracks on heavy rotation by metal radio podcasts and with best reviews from all over the metalhead press/blog community around the world.

Tracklisting:

“Involuntary Akt Of Aggression”

“ArchiteKt Of HatE”

“Archangel Of Sun”

“Medjuza”

“Dawn Of Consciousness”

“Hateful Mind”

“Point Of Recovery’

“Hatematter”

“Plague”

“Floods Of Enki”

Album teaser: