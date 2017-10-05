TRAPPIST Sign To Relapse Records; Recording Debut Album

Relapse Records has announced the signing of Los Angeles-based trio, Trappist. Formed in 2014 and consisting of scene legends Chris Dodge (Infest, Spazz, Despise You, etc.), Phil Vera (Crom, Despise You, -(16)-) and Ryan Harkins (co-owner of popular heavy metal themed burger joint Grill Em’ All, ex-Killed In Action), Trappist have one clear mission, to annihilate the listener with a storm of d-beat, crust punk, powerviolence, and grind all in the name of beer (their name gives a nod to the Trappist or abbey ales brewed by Cistercian monks in [mostly] Belgium). Picture Discharge style punk and Xeroxed WWII photos with bombs replaced by beer bottles, cans, and kegs.

The first single from Trappist, “No More Corporate Beer”, can he heard and download for free via the recently released Relapse Records 2017 Label Sampler, details here.

Trappist are currently recording their debut full-length at guitarist Phil Vera’s Veracuda Studios in Los Angeles. A spring 2018 release is expected.

Trappist Is:

Chris Dodge - Vocals

Phil Vera - Guitars

Ryan Harkins - Drums

(Photo - Paul Lee)