TREMONTI Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; Pro-Shot Video

Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti played the Louder Stage with his solo band, Tremonti, at the 2018 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Professionally-filmed footage of the show can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Cauterize"

"You Waste Your Time"

"Another Heart"

"My Last Mistake"

"So You're Afraid"

"Catching Fire"

"Flying Monkeys"

"Radical Change"

"Bringer Of War"

"Throw Them To The Lions"

"A Dying Machine"

"Wish You Well"