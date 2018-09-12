TREMONTI - US Tour Stalled Due To Hurricane Florence; Drummer GARRETT WHITLOCK Takes Leave Of Absence For "Undisclosed Personal Reasons"

Excited fans of Tremonti are going to have to wait a couple of days longer for the band to hit to the road in support of their latest Napalm Records release, A Dying Machine. Due to the unforeseen weather situation being created by Hurricane Florence, the start of the tour has been postponed.

At this time, the September 13th show opening for Seether in North Myrtle Beach South Carolina at the House Of Blues has been canceled. Refunds for tickets for this date are available at the point of purchase. The headline show that was scheduled for September 14th in Greensboro North Carolina at the Cone Denim Entertainment Center has been rescheduled for October 13th and fans with tickets marked September 14th will be honoured on the new date. Full tour information, VIP packages and ticket purchase links can be found here.

Along with the news of the canceled dates, drummer Garrett Whitlock will not be touring with Tremonti due to a necessary leave of absence for undisclosed personal reasons. The Tremonti camp appreciates all of their fan support during this time and no other information will be forthcoming in regards to this matter. Drummer Ryan Bennett, a longtime friend of guitarist Eric Friedman, will be filling in on drums when the tour kicks off in Philadelphia on September 15th.