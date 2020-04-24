TURMION KÄTILÖT Release Uncensored Version Of "Naitu"

After releasing their ninth album, Global Warning, last Friday, Finnish techno metal act Turmion Kätilöt keeps on thrilling the music business with another daring release: Today, the band releases the uncensored version of "Naitu" via Pornhub. If you're brave enough, check out the video on the band's Pornhub profile, here.

You can find the censored version of "Naitu" below.

"'Naitu' is like your life on camera. Nothing censored. Nothing fake. Just pure, naked and raw animal-like lust and passion that we all think and feel, yet try to deny. This song is about that delicious 'something' that makes your horny body dance", Shag-U explains.

The album is available to buy on CD and LP as well as stream, here.

Turmion Kätilöt will be on tour in autumn with Nightwish, and their concert in the Helsinki Ice Hall will take place on September 19. The band is very sympathetic to why everything had to be cancelled or postponed - after all, they were just about to give a global warning of their own.

"It's not the end of the world, but you can see it from here... Even though it's unfortunate that the gigs had to be postponed, our warning is global. No disease can stop it, and the warning doesn't grow old. We will come when the world is ready, and clearly it isn't just yet. It's ok. We can wait", Shag-U says.

(Photo - Toni Salminen)