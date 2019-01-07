TWIN TEMPLE - Bring You Their Signature Sound... Satanic Doo-Wop Due In March

Everybody knows that the Devil has all the best tunes. From Robert Johnson selling his soul at the crossroads, to the blood-soaked black metal of Norway, Satan has long loomed large over the music world, striking fear into the hearts of the sanctimonious.

But nothing that has gone before will prepare you for the arrival of Twin Temple: Los Angeles' one and only purveyors of Satanic Doo-Wop. Devout Satanists and meticulous preservers of rock'n'roll's ancient, timeless spirit, this black-clad and effortlessly stylish duo have created a sound that blends their Satanic ideology with the irresistible sass and melody of classic '50s and '60s rock 'n'roll. The result is Twin Temple (Bring You Their Signature Sound...Satanic Doo-Wop), a debut album that not only serves to salute the Dark One, but also delivers some of the catchiest and coolest music to emerge from any genre in years.

"It's really just a reflection of everything we love," explains vocalist Alexandra James. "We've always loved rock 'n' roll, especially from the golden era of American music, but we're also Satanists and study the Occult. We both practice magick. It was just a crazy idea - 'Why can't you love Roy Orbison and hail Satan at the same time?' Satanism has been relegated to the metal scene for so long, but we are Satanists and listen to The Platters and Buddy Holly, you know? We love metal too, but this is a reflection of who we are as people. This record was something we wanted to create for ourselves... we were happy to see that it resonated with other people out there, too."

Originally released independently by the band and limited to a suitably malevolent 666 vinyl copies, Twin Temple's debut is so beautifully conceived and executed that it sounds like a long, lost classic from the '60s, unearthed in some dusty studio vault. With Alexandra's soulful but siren-like voice and partner Zachary James' dazzling, authentic arrangements, songs like "The Devil (Didn't Make Me Do It)" and "I'm Wicked" pledge their allegiance to Satan in the most bizarrely accessible and infectious of ways. Bolstered by plenty of analogue hiss and a devotion to old school recording techniques, it's an album that brings the band's unique and enlightened take on Satanism to vivid, vital life.

With a Satanic philosophy that prizes individualism, respect, equality and defiance, Twin Temple are intuitively in tune with rock'n'roll's integral outcast culture, even if the fiendishly seditious sound of Alexandra singing enticingly about "Sex Magick" may make more than few music critics and unsuspecting punters spit their coffee across the room. Ultimately, this transgressive act of musical mischief is as subversive as it gets in this age of societal division, insidious ignorance and empty hostility.

Having sold all 666 copies of "Twin Temple (Bring You Their Signature Sound...Satanic Doo-Wop)" in just under 4 months to a quickly growing coven of devoted fans, Alexandra and Zachary now find themselves both in demand and intrigued by future possibilities. The album will receive a full release via Rise Above Records on March 1st, perhaps not the most obvious home for a record that is likely to polarise opinion in the metal world, at least. As far as Twin Temple are concerned, their uniqueness and charm has served them well so far and Rise Above already feels like home.

2019 promises to be a big year for Twin Temple. As the rest of the world is exposed to the extraordinary likes of "I Know How To Hex You" and "Lucifer, My Love", the band will embark on some major touring in support of Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and Graveyard, with further plans to spread the word of Satan being formulated as we speak.

It seems the Devil's best tunes are in safe hands. Hail Twin Temple. Hail Satan!

Tracklisting:

"The Devil (Didn't Make Me Do It)"

"Lucifer, My Love"

"Sex Magick"

"I Know How To Hex You"

"I'm Wicked"

"In Lvx"

"Santa Muerte"

"Let's Hang Together"

"Femme Fatale"

"IN NOX"

"Satanic Self Initiation Ritual"