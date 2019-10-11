TWISTED SISTER, DEVILDRIVER, RATT, BODY COUNT Members Featured On Mike Mostert & The GoGo Tuner Family Compilation

Multi-talented musician, songwriter and the CEO of leading tuner company GoGo Tuners, Mike Mostert, has enlisted an all-star lineup of musicians and artists for the compilation album, Mike Mostert & The GoGo Tuner Family, available now everywhere you download or stream music.

Well-known musicians include: Jordan Ziff (guitarist with Ratt and Marty Friedman), Grammy-award winning guitar legend Ernie C (Body Count), Ashes Diego Ibarra (bassist for DevilDriver), Joe Franco (Twisted Sister, Widowmaker, Mariah Carey).

The record is a one-year adventure of the coming together of the GoGo Tuner family artists as one encompassing body of work which spans all genres. The result is a cohesive collection of songs that are full of heart and passion that take the listener through a musical journey showcasing unique collaborations of genres not typically heard by their fans. The 9-track album collectively features artists and musicians who have won multiple Grammy and Dove Awards, sold millions of records, have been profiled by the likes of Billboard and Rolling Stone, toured with superstars including Madonna, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Mars, Brittney Spears, Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran, to name a few.

The man behind it all, Mike Mostert, produced, co-wrote and played guitar on every track on the record that was mixed at East Avalon Recorders in the city famous for producing some of music’s greatest hits, Muscle Shoals, AL. This genre defying compilation features two Hard Rock songs, two instrumental tracks, one Pop, R&B, Metal and Blues song and one track with a live orchestra, truly appealing to all fans of music. Mastering was done by Don Srygley, Chief Engineer from FAME studios.

Complete track listing and artists below:



"Can't Find My Way"

(written by Mike Mostert, Tony Covino, David Bedell, Joe Sax, Latavius Mulzac)

Genre - Hard Rock

Artist - In Theory

Vocals - Tony Covino

Guitars - Mike Mostert

Bass - Joe Sax

Drums - David Bedell

Keyboards - Latavius Mulzac

"Not Giving Up"

(written by Mike Mostert, Morgan Myles, Latavius Mulzac)

Genre - Blues

Artist - Morgan Myles

Rhythm, Slide, Lead Guitars - Mike Mostert

Bass - Fernando " Psycho" Vallin-The band" Mana"

Rhythm, Slide, Lead Guitars - Johnny Hiland

BGV's - Lanesha Latimer (Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez)

Drums - Andy Sanesi (Missing Persons, Franki Valli, Sebastian Bach, etc)

Percussion - Fausto Cuevas (Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez)

"Gogo Shred"

(Written by Mike Mostert)

Genre - Instrumental Metal

Rhythm, Lead Guitars - Mike Mostert

Bass - Oskar Cartaya (SpyroGyra, Tito Puente, Herb Alpert, etc)

Lead Guitars - Ernie C (Co-founder, Ice T's Body Count)

Lead Guitars - Jordan Ziff (Ratt / Marty Freidman)

Rhythm, Lead Guitars - Johnny Blade (Nightsword)

Lead Guitars - Johnny Hiland

"Changing"

(Written by Mike Mostert & Paul Childers)

Genre - Pop Rock

Lead Vocals - Phil Hughley

Rhythm, Lead Guitars - Mike Mostert

Rhythm, Lead Guitars, Keyboards - Paul Childers

Bass - Fernando " Psycho" Vallin-The band" Mana"

BGV's - Bradley Brassfield

BGV's - Chadley Brassfield

Percussion - Fausto Cuevas (Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez)

Drums - David Bedell

"Windy Shoals"

(Written by Mike Mostert & Latavius Mulzac)

Genre - Mood Instrumental

Rhythm, Lead Guitars - Mike Mostert

Keyboards - Latavius Mulzac

"She's Gone"

(written by Mike Mostert, Tony Covino, David Bedell, Joe Sax, Latavius Mulzac)

Genre - Hard Rock

Artist - In Theory

Vocal - Tony Covino

Guitars - Mike Mostert

Bass - Joe Sachs

Drums - David Bedell

Keyboards - Latavius Mulzac

"Taking My Heart"

(Written by Mike Mostert, Lanesha Latimer and Latavius Mulzac)

Genre - R&B /Pop/ Jazz

Lead Vocals - Lanesha Latimer (Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez)

Bass - Andrew Gouche

Rhythm and Lead Guitars - Mike Mostert

Additional Lead Guitars - Jake Morelli (Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran)

Drums - Andy Sanesi (Missing Persons, Franki Valli, Sebastian Bach, etc)

Keyboards - Latavius Mulzac

"Life's A Bitch"

(written by Mike Mostert & Tony Covino)

Genre - Metal

Artist - Bigg Mouth

Vocals - Tony Covino

Guitars - Mike Mostert

Lead Guitars - Diego "Ashes" Ibarra - (DevilDriver, Static X )

Drums - Joe Franco (Twisted Sister, Mariah Carey, WidowMaker)

Bass - Suzanne Stern

"I Want You To Know"

(Acoustic version) (written by Mike Mostert, Tony Covino + Latavius Mulzac)

Genre - Acoustic Pop Ballad with live Orchestra

Lead Vocals Chorus - Tony Covino

Lead Vocals Verse - Kaylee Loneker

Rhythm and Lead Guitars - Mike Mostert

Rhythm and Lead Guitars - Marco Silva

Percussion - Fausto Cuevas (Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez)

Bass - Fernando "Psycho" Vallin

Keyboards - Latavius Mulzac

Cello - Thomas Maternik-Piret

Choir - Lanesha Latimer, Chadley Brassfield, Bradley Brassfield