VAMPIRE To Premier Live Set Of New Songs Online Today

While receiving acclaim for their new studio album Rex, which was released this past Friday via Century Media Records, Gothenburg’s Vampire have prepared a ‘live’ set of several tracks from the new record to further present you their addictive blend of death, black, thrash and heavy metal.

Watch “The Haunting Of Hyssna” today at 8 PM, CET / 2 PM, EST / 11 AM, PST on YouTube and chat with members of the band, who shall leave their Gothenburg crypt to enjoy this set with you.

Rex is available on vinyl, as limited edition CD digipak and on all digital platforms. Limited bundle offers are available at the band’s webstore. Limited clear vinyl (200x) and red vinyl (400x) are available here. Order/download/stream here.

- Recorded in Studio Nacksving in 2019-2020

- Engineered by Command and Isak Edh

- Mixed by Oskar Lindberg at Seven Gates Studios

- Mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano

- Artwork by Mitchell Nolte

Rex tracklisting:

"Prelusion"

"Rex"

"Inspiritus"

"Wiru-Akka"

"Pandemoni"

"Moloch"

"Rekviem"

"Serafim"

"Anima"

"Melek-Taus"

“Serafim” video:

“Rex” video:

"Melek-Taus" lyric video:

Vampire is:

Hand of Doom - vocals

Black String - guitars

Sepulchral Condor - guitars

Command- bass

Abysmal Condor - drums