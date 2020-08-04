Vancouver’s Hyperspace Metal Festival Postponed To 2021

It comes with saddening news today, the 2020 edition of Vancouver's Hyperspace Metal Festival, organized by Journeyman Productions will be postponed to 2021. Slated to be held on the rescheduled dates of September 4th to 6th from its original date on April 17th to 19th, the premier Canadian melodic and power metal festival has decided to push the third edition to 2021 due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 pandemic provincial rules for event gatherings.

Journeyman Productions' Joey Hockin explains:

"Well, the time has come to make the difficult decision that we all knew was coming. Hyperspace Metal Festival III will be postponed again to 2021. The exact dates and lineup will be announced once we have confirmation from the government that it is safe to proceed with a gathering of this size. Given the uncertain nature of COVID-19, we feel it is best to not reveal anything else until we know that the festival can happen. All ticket sales will be honoured at the new dates and the lineup will be mostly bands that have already been booked for the festival with probably a few new surprises. If you would like a refund, please send an email to info@rickshawtheatre.com. Thank you for your understanding and we hope you are staying safe!"

Over the two years that Hyperspace Metal Festival has been running, bands from all over the world have come to play power, prog, and speed metal on the west coast of Canada. The festival has presented line ups that have included performances by Crimson Shadows, West of Hell, Judicator, Odinfist, Ravenous, Helion Prime, Iron Kingdom, Apprentice, Tanagra, Scythia and many more.

Those interested in processing their ticket reimbursement for HFM III can email their request to info@rickshawtheatre.com.