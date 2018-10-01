VANHELGD Stream New Srack - "Profaned Is The Blood Of The Covenant"

Swedish wretchlords Vanhelgd have launched a stream for "Profaned Is The Blood Of The Covenant," taken off the band's forthcoming fifth full-length album, Deimos Sanktuarium.

Deimos Sanktuarium features seven tracks of crushing, yet cold old school death metal. The album will be out October 12th on LP, CD and digital formats through Dark Descent Records in North America, and Pulverised Records in Europe. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

Tracklisting:

"A Plea For Divine Necromancy"

"Så Förgås Världens Härlighet"

"Vi Föddes I Samma Grav"

"Profaned Is The Blood Of The Covenant"

"The Ashes Of Our Defeat"

"The Silent Observer"

"Här Finns Ingen Nåd"

Order your copy now at this location.