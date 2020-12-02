VESSEL OF LIGHT Release "There's No Escape" Lyric Video

Cleveland's Nathan Opposition and NJ's Dan Lorenzo first jammed together in June of 2017. The duo released two albums for Italy's Argonauta Records before adding former Overkill drummer Ron Lipnicki and former Hades bassist Jimmy Schulman for last years' Thy Serpent Rise.

Vessel Of Light released their fourth album, Last Ride, on October 30 via California's Nomad Eel Records. New lyric video, "There's No Escape", is streaming below.

Right before Halloween, Vessel Of Light vocalist Nathan Opposition flew out to New Jersey for a busy 48 hours. Nathan sang a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Foxey Lady” which the rest of the band (Dan Lorenzo guitars, Ron Lipnicki drums and Jimmy Schulman bass) had recorded during the Last Ride sessions at JROD Productions in Pomona, NY. Nomad Eel Records have just released a 7" lathe cut of the “Foxy Lady/Torture King” single.

Speaking of “Torture King” Dan Lorenzo said, "Jason Stewart is editing an elaborate video for Torture King which should be ready December 15th. In the meantime I asked my buddy Jay Bones to make a quickie video for our new single ‘There's No Escape’. Jay included a bit of our rehearsal footage from the night before Halloween."