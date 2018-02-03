VEXES Release “Helion” Playthrough Video

Groove-infused experimental post-rock/metal outfit Vexes - featuring frontman Charlie Berezansky (ex-Downstage and Vessl), guitarist John Klagholz (ex-Fury of Five and Vessl), drummer Justin Graves (ex-A Life Once Lost), and bassist Bobby Carpenter (ex-A Life Once Lost) - will release their breakout full-length album, Ancient Geometry, on February 23rd, 2018.

Today, after releasing three intense new tracks - "Lift", "Plasticine", and "Helion" - the band is switching it up by releasing a guitar playthrough video for "Helion", featuring guitarist John Klagholz.

John Klagholz: "We produced and engineered this record ourselves, which fortunately allowed us to really take our time and find the tones we wanted... For the playthrough, I used my custom Balaguer Growler Baritone in 27" scale with a single volume control and a built-in kill switch, made by Joe Balaguer at Balaguer Guitars. It's an excellent company from Pennsylvania for which I am proud to be an endorsee... I couldn't be happier with the guitar."

Ancient Geometry is available for pre-order on Bandcamp (with the track "Lift" as an instant grat). More digital and physical pre-order options are coming soon.

Combining gripping, virtually sensuous alt-metal atmosphere and experimental post-rock inspiration with a healthy dose of post-hardcore undertones, Vexes breathe new life into this genre set to deliver something fresh and instantly absorbing. Even more masterful - the members of Vexes visit entirely new musical realms in comparison to those explored by the bands that moulded them, completely avoiding pronounced reflections of their seasoned pasts.

From start to finish, Ancient Geometry takes listeners on a journey - starting with the bombastic "Hellion," the first song Vexes wrote together. The track flips between thrash beats and surging, choppy riffs layered with atmospheric guitars. After battering the listener with songs like "Lift" and "Decisions Are Death Here" - each of which veer from tuneful and textural to brash and furious - Vexes tone down a bit and emphasize vulnerability over anger. The distorted guitars and unsettling tempos don't disappear, nor does the juxtaposition of crooning and roaring vocals, but on songs like "Plasticine" and "Lush," the vocals become more consistently tuneful and the backing instrumentation less pugnacious. At the midpoint of the album there's "No Color," a multifaceted song that flows like a daydream turned into a nightmare and features a guest rap by Islander member Mikey Carvajal.

Tracklisting:

“Helion”

“Lift”

“Decisions Are Death Here”

“Plasticine”

“No Color” (feat. Mikey Carvajal of Islander)

“Terra”

“Lush”

“Meridian Response”

“Photochrom”

“Ancient Geometry”

"Helion":

“Plasticine”:

“Lift”:

Ancient Geometry by VEXES

(Photo by Bobby Bates Photography)