VEXES Streaming “Helion” Single

Groove-infused experimental post-rock/metal outfit Vexes - featuring frontman Charlie Berezansky (ex-Downstage and Vessl), guitarist John Klagholz (ex-Fury of Five and Vessl), drummer Justin Graves (ex-A Life Once Lost), and bassist Bobby Carpenter (ex-A Life Once Lost) - will release their breakout full-length album, Ancient Geometry, on February 23rd, 2018.

Today, as a follow-up to their two previously released tracks "Lift" and "Plasticine", Vexes is unleashing their groovy, charging, yet melodic intro track to Ancient Geometry, entitled "Helion". The track shows a more aggressive side of the band in comparison to their previously released singles, and can be heard as of today in rotation via Sirius XM Liquid Metal.

Guitarist John Klagholz says: "'Helion' was the first song we wrote together as a band, and basically encompasses everything that we want to hear in our music, both rhythmically and dynamically. From a lyrical standpoint, Charlie wrote it from the viewpoint of attempting to escape your own consciousness, as if your mind was the very thing making you sick, keeping you from making vital changes, etc. Almost as if it was from the view of a hypochondriac."

Ancient Geometry is available for pre-order on Bandcamp (with the track "Lift" as an instant grat). More digital and physical pre-order options are coming soon.

Combining gripping, virtually sensuous alt-metal atmosphere and experimental post-rock inspiration with a healthy dose of post-hardcore undertones, Vexes breathe new life into this genre set to deliver something fresh and instantly absorbing. Even more masterful - the members of Vexes visit entirely new musical realms in comparison to those explored by the bands that moulded them, completely avoiding pronounced reflections of their seasoned pasts.

From start to finish, Ancient Geometry takes listeners on a journey - starting with the bombastic "Hellion," the first song Vexes wrote together. The track flips between thrash beats and surging, choppy riffs layered with atmospheric guitars. After battering the listener with songs like "Lift" and "Decisions Are Death Here" - each of which veer from tuneful and textural to brash and furious - Vexes tone down a bit and emphasize vulnerability over anger. The distorted guitars and unsettling tempos don't disappear, nor does the juxtaposition of crooning and roaring vocals, but on songs like "Plasticine" and "Lush," the vocals become more consistently tuneful and the backing instrumentation less pugnacious. At the midpoint of the album there's "No Color," a multifaceted song that flows like a daydream turned into a nightmare and features a guest rap by Islander member Mikey Carvajal.

Tracklisting:

“Helion”

“Lift”

“Decisions Are Death Here”

“Plasticine”

“No Color” (feat. Mikey Carvajal of Islander)

“Terra”

“Lush”

“Meridian Response”

“Photochrom”

“Ancient Geometry”

(Photo by Bobby Bates Photography)