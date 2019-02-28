Video Vixen BOBBIE BROWN To Release Second Book, Cherry On Top, In July

Back in July 2018, it was reported that reality TV star, model, author, “Cherry Pie” girl, and now comedian Bobbie Brown had signed a deal with Rare Bird Books "to do the sequel to Dirty Rocker Boys. Book number 2 with my awesome ghost writer Caroline Ryder. We plan to make an incredible number 2. So excited!"

Bobbie Brown, who is also the ex-wife of late Warrant singer Jani Lane, and the ex-fiancée of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, published Dirty Rocker Boys in 2013 via Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster. She is now gearing up to release Cherry On Top on July 9th, 2019.

Cherry On Top tackles beauty, dating, friendship, motherhood and sex for the single woman from the perspective of one who has seen and done it all―or so she thought.

After the publication of her Sunset Strip memoir Dirty Rocker Boys, Brown found herself inundated by emails from women of all ages, especially women in their 40s. They asked how she stays looking so young, her sex tips, and shared their own stories about recovery from drug addiction, toxic relationships and motherhood. They begged her for a second book in which she could answer their questions on what it means to be a bad-ass, independent woman on the dating scene today―giving rise to this book Cherry On Top.