VINCE NEIL - Over 100 Shows Booked For 2017

During a recent interview with TheArnoldFans.com Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil revealed he has over 100 solo shows booked for 2017:

Vince: "I'm someone who likes to be on tour constantly. I'm taking a little bit of a break with the holidays right now, and actually next week, I start up again. I have over a hundred shows booked, so there will be a lot of touring."

Watch this page for tour schedule updates.

On December 17th, 2016 Vince Neil performed at the 105.7 WAPL's Xmas Bash at Waverly Beach in Menasha, Wisconsin. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Piece of Your Action"

"Looks that Kill"

"Home Sweet Home"

"Don't Go Away Mad"

"Same Ol' Situation"

"Whole Lotta Love"

"Heaven and Hell"

"Kickstart My Heart"

"Girls Girls Girls"

"Wild Side"

On November 18th, 2016The Guardian reported that former Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil and his band was slated to play at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in Washington DC on January 20th.

“The promoters asked if I was available, and I said yes,” Neil said. “So we sent all of the band’s passports to the Secret Service so everybody can get in, and all of the crew people, not knowing who was winning. But we were already scheduled to play. I don’t know how long I have to play. I don’t know if the Republican party says which (songs) to play and what not to do. It’s a little ways out. I’ll have more information as time goes on.”

Later that day, Neil posted a video stating that is NOT performing at Trump's inauguration event, and according to TMZ "it seems Vince was pretty confused about who asked him in the first place." Check out the clip below.