VIOLENT LIFE VIOLENT DEATH Debuts "Grave Walk" Video

Violent Life Violent Death's new video for "Grave Walk" can be seen below. The track is found on the Charlotte, North Carolina-based metallic hardcore act's fourth EP, The Color Of Bone, which just saw release at the end of October through Innerstrength Records.

The "Grave Walk" video was filmed by Justin Beasley. With its premiere, VLVD vocalist Scott Cohen offers, "'Grave Walk' is about the deafening silence in graveyards and what that silence is saying - the memories and emotions that are left behind in the ground, trapped in stone and dirt."

Since their formation in 2016, Violent Life Violent Death has delivered a blistering, damaging brand of brutal metallic hardcore, having been on a constant mission to deliver the most aggressive, hardest-hitting, yet straightforward music the genre has to offer, drawing comparisons and influence from the likes of Zao, Converge, Hatebreed, The Dillinger Escape Plan, and Everytime I Die.

The Color Of Bone sees Violent Life Violent Death continue to explore the darker and more eerie sounds the band started experimenting with on their previous release, 2019's Sadness Rains. With five new tracks recorded, mixed, and mastered by Kyle Dameron at Rareform Recordings in Hickory, North Carolina, the record was completed with photos by Justin Driscoll, art by Justin Campbell, and layout by Mark De Gruchy.

Tracklisting:

"Grave Walk"

"Dead With Me"

"Roseblade"

"Linger"

"The Color Of Bone"

"Roseblade" lyric video:

(Photo by Justin Driscoll)