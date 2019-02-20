VISIGOTH Gearing Up To Release Two-Song 7"; European Headline Tour Announced For May / June 2019

Salt Lake City's traditional metal champions, Visigoth, have announced a Summer 2019 headline tour for Europe:

"We are emerging from the abyss with a new two-song 7" that we are looking forward to unleashing onstage across Europe this summer! Of course, this is just a foreshadowing of bigger things to come, but we hope that the hordes will be placated - if temporarily - by this humble offering. We'll leave it up to the listener to explore the unifying theme that ties the lyrics and artwork together, but rest assured that musically not much has changed. Love it or hate it, this is still straightfoward heavy metal done the way we've always done it. Without further ado, the road calls once again, and we answer with fervent hunger!"

Tour dates, featuring Bewitcher and Resistance as support, are as follows:

May

24 - Berlin, Germany - Wolf City Fest

25 - Schönenberg-Kübelberg, Germany - Iron Fest

26 - London, UK - Moth Club

27 - Newcastle, UK - Head Of Steam

28 - Manchester, UK - AATMA

30 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex*

31 - Oberndorf/Lech, Germany - Metalheadz Open Air*

June

1 - Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany - Black Forest Festival*

2 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records (night 1)*

3 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records (night 2)*

5 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff*

6 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube*

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore*

8 - Bree, Belgium - Ragnarok*

9 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival**

*w/Resistance

**Visigoth only

Visigoth have released a video for "Traitor's Gate", featured on their sophomore album, Conqueror's Oath. The video features live footage from Visigoth's festival shows at Hell Over Hammaburg, Keep It True and Bang Your Head and was edited by Oliver Bomber Barth for Visions in Fear.

Order the new album in a variety of formats here.

Conqueror's Oath tracklisting:

"Steel And Silver"

"Warrior Queen"

"Outlive Them All"

"Hammerforged"

"Traitor's Gate"

"Salt City"

"Blades In The Night"

"The Conqueror's Oath"

Album stream:

"Warrior Queen" video:

The band is currently on the road in Europe. Dates are as follows:

February

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Four Rooms

21 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metal Corner

22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage

23 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus

24 - Lünen, Germany - Swordbrothers Festival

25 - Genk, Belgium - Flashback

27 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound

28 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez

March

1 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Live

2 - Ljungby, Sweden - Turbofest

3 - Niederjossa, Germany - Full Metal Fest

6 - Göppingen, Germany - Zille

7 - Leiden, Netherlands - De Noble

8 - Marburg, Germany - Szenario

9 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hell Over Hammaburg Festival