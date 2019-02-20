VISIGOTH Gearing Up To Release Two-Song 7"; European Headline Tour Announced For May / June 2019
February 20, 2019, 7 minutes ago
Salt Lake City's traditional metal champions, Visigoth, have announced a Summer 2019 headline tour for Europe:
"We are emerging from the abyss with a new two-song 7" that we are looking forward to unleashing onstage across Europe this summer! Of course, this is just a foreshadowing of bigger things to come, but we hope that the hordes will be placated - if temporarily - by this humble offering. We'll leave it up to the listener to explore the unifying theme that ties the lyrics and artwork together, but rest assured that musically not much has changed. Love it or hate it, this is still straightfoward heavy metal done the way we've always done it. Without further ado, the road calls once again, and we answer with fervent hunger!"
Tour dates, featuring Bewitcher and Resistance as support, are as follows:
May
24 - Berlin, Germany - Wolf City Fest
25 - Schönenberg-Kübelberg, Germany - Iron Fest
26 - London, UK - Moth Club
27 - Newcastle, UK - Head Of Steam
28 - Manchester, UK - AATMA
30 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex*
31 - Oberndorf/Lech, Germany - Metalheadz Open Air*
June
1 - Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany - Black Forest Festival*
2 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records (night 1)*
3 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records (night 2)*
5 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff*
6 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube*
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore*
8 - Bree, Belgium - Ragnarok*
9 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival**
*w/Resistance
**Visigoth only
Visigoth have released a video for "Traitor's Gate", featured on their sophomore album, Conqueror's Oath. The video features live footage from Visigoth's festival shows at Hell Over Hammaburg, Keep It True and Bang Your Head and was edited by Oliver Bomber Barth for Visions in Fear.
Order the new album in a variety of formats here.
Conqueror's Oath tracklisting:
"Steel And Silver"
"Warrior Queen"
"Outlive Them All"
"Hammerforged"
"Traitor's Gate"
"Salt City"
"Blades In The Night"
"The Conqueror's Oath"
Album stream:
"Warrior Queen" video:
The band is currently on the road in Europe. Dates are as follows:
February
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Four Rooms
21 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metal Corner
22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage
23 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus
24 - Lünen, Germany - Swordbrothers Festival
25 - Genk, Belgium - Flashback
27 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound
28 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez
March
1 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Live
2 - Ljungby, Sweden - Turbofest
3 - Niederjossa, Germany - Full Metal Fest
6 - Göppingen, Germany - Zille
7 - Leiden, Netherlands - De Noble
8 - Marburg, Germany - Szenario
9 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall
10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hell Over Hammaburg Festival