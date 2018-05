VIVIAN CAMPBELL – “Incredibly Flattering” When METALLICA Covered A SWEET SAVAGE Song

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell was a guest on The Metal Bar and one of the topics featured Campbell discussing Metallica covering “Killing Time” from his first band Sweet Savage. The cover song was included on Metallica’s Garage Inc. album.

"Yeah, that was incredibly flattering when that happened," Vivian said. "I do think that there were very, very strong similarities between Sweet Savage and Metallica. I formed Sweet Savage with a friend of mine who's, unfortunately, long since passed away, Trevor Fleming, back when I was 15. And we were in Belfast, Northern Ireland in the '70s, and it was a very tough environment, but we kind of put our heads down and got into music. And we sound a lot like Metallica, so in a lot of ways, I'm really not that surprised. But it was tremendous for them to do that. It's funny when you're 15 or 16 years of age and you write a riff and you get together with your mates and it becomes a song, and then, 25 years later, you get a royalty check for it. It's funny how life works sometimes."

Def Leppard is bringing their Hysteria + More Tour to Australia and New Zealand this November with special guests Scorpions. Tickets go on sale May 4th.

Dates:

November

2 - Perth, Australia

4 - Adelaide, Australia

6 - Brisbane, Australia

8 - Melbourne, Australia

10 - Sydney, Australia

12 - Auckland, New Zealand

Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour. The trek will be composed of both stadium and arena concerts, with half of the shows being closed by Journey and half by Def Leppard. The tour kicks off May 21st in Hartford, Connecticut, at the XL Center and will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands.

Def Leppard / Journey dates:

May

21 - Hartford, CT - XL Center**

23 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

25 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

26 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center**

28 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

30 - Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena

June

1 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

5 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

6 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

8 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

9 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center**

13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

16 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

July

1 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust Park

3 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

6 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

7 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

9 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

11 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

13 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

14 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field**

16 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

19 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

21 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

23 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena**

25 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center**

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

28 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome**

August

11 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park**

13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

15 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

20 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

22 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

24 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

27 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

31 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

September

1 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center**

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

8 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena**

21 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park

23 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

29 - Seattle, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

October

1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

** Not ticketed by Ticketmaster