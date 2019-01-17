VOIVOD Announce North American Tour; Band Playing Japan And Australia

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod, who landed at #7 on BraveWords BravePicks 2018 with The Wake, continue to promote the album.

Currently underway for shows in Japan and Australia starting today, Voivod have announced a North American tour with YOB and Amenra for March/April and a return to Europe for a few selected summer festival events.

In regards to the North American tour, VOIVOD drummer Michel “Away“ Langevin commented as follows: “We are very proud to be part of the YOB-Voivod-Amenra North American tour in March and April 2019. It has been a couple of years since we toured USA, aside from a festival here and there. In the meantime, we are getting ready for the upcoming Japanese and Australian shows in January. See you all in 2019!“

Tour dates below.

January

18 - Tokyo, Japan - Tsutaya O-West

23 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar

24 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement + Contrive

25 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts + Contrive

26 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar + Contrive

March26 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line27 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall28 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups29 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop30 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix31 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

April

2 - Portland, ME - Geno’s

3 - Boston, MA - Royale

4 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

5 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

6 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

7 - Raleigh, NC - Kings

9 - Knoxville, TN - Concourse

10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

11 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack’s

12 - Houston, TX - Warehouse

13 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

May

23 - Baltimore, MD - Ram’s Head Live / Maryland Deathfest

August

7-10 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

9-11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Hard Rock & Metal Festival