VOIVOD Announce North American Tour; Band Playing Japan And Australia
January 17, 2019, 10 minutes ago
Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod, who landed at #7 on BraveWords BravePicks 2018 with The Wake, continue to promote the album.
Currently underway for shows in Japan and Australia starting today, Voivod have announced a North American tour with YOB and Amenra for March/April and a return to Europe for a few selected summer festival events.
In regards to the North American tour, VOIVOD drummer Michel “Away“ Langevin commented as follows: “We are very proud to be part of the YOB-Voivod-Amenra North American tour in March and April 2019. It has been a couple of years since we toured USA, aside from a festival here and there. In the meantime, we are getting ready for the upcoming Japanese and Australian shows in January. See you all in 2019!“
Tour dates below.
January
18 - Tokyo, Japan - Tsutaya O-West
23 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar
24 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement + Contrive
25 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts + Contrive
26 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar + Contrive
March
26 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
27 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
28 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
29 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
30 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
31 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
April
2 - Portland, ME - Geno’s
3 - Boston, MA - Royale
4 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
5 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
6 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry
7 - Raleigh, NC - Kings
9 - Knoxville, TN - Concourse
10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)
11 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack’s
12 - Houston, TX - Warehouse
13 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
May
23 - Baltimore, MD - Ram’s Head Live / Maryland Deathfest
August
7-10 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival
9-11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Hard Rock & Metal Festival