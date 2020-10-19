VOODOO CIRCLE - Vocalist DAVID READMAN And Drummer MARKUS KULLMANN Rejoin The Circle; Locked & Loaded Album Due In January

Fans of classic hard rock will be delighted to hear that Voodoo Circle, the band lead by guitar wizard Alex Beyrodt, is rejoined by vocalist David Readman and drummer Markus Kullmann. Beside Alex and bassist/songwriter Mat Sinner (who is a constant in the band since day one), David and Markus returning to Voodoo Circle now sees the original lineup back together again!

The group has already finished work on the successor to 2018’s Raised On Rock. The new album, titled Locked & Loaded, will be released on January 15 via AFM Records. Once again, Voodoo Circle were able to secure the services of Jacob Hansen for mix and mastering. "Devil With An Angel Smile", the first single off Locked & Loaded, is expected to arrive on October 30.

David Readman comments: "After 5 long years, and always watching the guys from a distance, it feels great to be back and a part of the circle again! We got my favourite lineup, a new album that I'm very proud to be a part of. Looking forward to getting back out there on the road! See you soon!"

Also band leader Beyrodt is more than happy about the return of Readman and Kullmann: "It all fell into place the way it was supposed to be. The chemistry was there again right away and I can’t hide the big grin on my face."

Voodoo Circle lineup:

Alex Beyrodt - guitar

David Readmann - vocals

Mat Sinner - bass

Markus Kullmann - drums