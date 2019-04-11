VREID Release Lyric Video For "One Hundred Years"; North American Tour Starts Next Week

Norway's Vreid have released an official lyric video for the song "One Hundred Years", which is taken from the band's latest release, Lifehunger. Watch below.

Vreid songwriter/ bass guitarist Jarle Hváll Kvåle states: "To me, 'One Hundred Years' is the strongest song in our band's history. It’s a song that captures the essence and multitude of Vreid. It's a song that we will guaranteed play in all our concerts. 'One Hundred Years' was inspired by a poem by the great Norwegian author Knut Hamsun. This lit a torch that resulted in this song about the everlasting duality of nature and human nature. The video is done by Håvard Nesbø, with spectacular filming of the dramatic and inspiring scenery and history of my beloved Vestlandet (western Norway). An eternal source to inspiration. He visualized the song beyond what I could have imagined."

Additionally, Vreid will be direct support for Kalmah on their upcoming trek, making it the band's first time back in North America in six years. The tour will kick off next week on April 17 in Dallas, TX and will conclude on May 1 in Baltimore, MD.

Tour dates:

April

17 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

18 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

19 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red also w/ Uada, Wormwitch & Cloak

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Hi Hat

21 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

22 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

23 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

25 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

26 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

27 - Chicago, IL - Reggies w/ Exmortus

28 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

29 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

30 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

May

1 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage