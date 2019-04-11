VREID Release Lyric Video For "One Hundred Years"; North American Tour Starts Next Week
Norway's Vreid have released an official lyric video for the song "One Hundred Years", which is taken from the band's latest release, Lifehunger. Watch below.
Vreid songwriter/ bass guitarist Jarle Hváll Kvåle states: "To me, 'One Hundred Years' is the strongest song in our band's history. It’s a song that captures the essence and multitude of Vreid. It's a song that we will guaranteed play in all our concerts. 'One Hundred Years' was inspired by a poem by the great Norwegian author Knut Hamsun. This lit a torch that resulted in this song about the everlasting duality of nature and human nature. The video is done by Håvard Nesbø, with spectacular filming of the dramatic and inspiring scenery and history of my beloved Vestlandet (western Norway). An eternal source to inspiration. He visualized the song beyond what I could have imagined."
Additionally, Vreid will be direct support for Kalmah on their upcoming trek, making it the band's first time back in North America in six years. The tour will kick off next week on April 17 in Dallas, TX and will conclude on May 1 in Baltimore, MD.
Tour dates:
April
17 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
18 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
19 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red also w/ Uada, Wormwitch & Cloak
20 - Los Angeles, CA - Hi Hat
21 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
22 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
23 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
25 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
26 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
27 - Chicago, IL - Reggies w/ Exmortus
28 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
29 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral
30 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
May
1 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage