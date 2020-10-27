VREID Share Entire "In The Mountains Of Sognametal" Concert; Video

In the beginning of June, Norwegian hard rock icons, Vreid, streamed a unique live performance that took place against the breathtaking backdrop of the mountains in their hometown of Sogndal, Norway. Vreid played a classic set from their entire Sognametal history, including songs that have never been played live before as well as several Windir tracks. Vegard, the brother of late Winder vocalist Valfar, and former Mistur vocalist Odne made a guest appearance during the concert. The live stream was an immense success with over 130,000 people viewers across the globe!

Now, the band has released their entire "In The Mountains Of Sognametal" concert via YouTube. Watch below.

Vreid songwriter and bass guitarist Jarle Hváll Kvåle comments: "It was such a unique experience. It was a moment where we embraced our entire legacy, and I am so proud of how it came together. It was organized with a true Sognametal spirit, in a strong DIY manner with help from our closest friends and family. The response to the stream was overwhelming and we hope that when this pandemic is over, we can invite the audience to watch a special concert in the same surroundings. That would be mind blowing.

"Launching the entire concert is also a kickstart to what is going to be the most intense and creative year in our lives. We are progressing with our new album and what an album it will be. Let's just say that we have been possessed with working on this record and can’t wait to release it in 2021. In conjunction with the album, we are also doing something completely new, a project that will give the music a new dimension.

"Furthermore, in a few weeks we have absolutely wild news for all of you that enjoy the Sognametal legacy. But first, we have opened the gates to our beloved mountain farm and made the 'In The Mountains Of Sognametal' concert available for all of you. Enjoy the show, spread it wherever you can and keep following us for some intense months to come. The march continues!"

In addition to the video, Vreid reopened the concert scene in Oslo on August 15, 2020. The historic performance took place at the legendary Rockefeller venue and was the first show at the venue since the COVID-19 closure. The show sold out immediately.