WARFECT Release "Left To Rot" Single And Music Video

The second single, “Left To Rot”, off Swedish war machine Warfect’s new album, Spectre Of Devastation, spices the thrash outfit with a blackened and old school attitude. Relentless riffs and brutal bass lines drive this demolition ball directly in your head. More than six minutes of pure aggression and hate - perfectly underlined by an intense official video.

Warfect on ”Pestilence”: “The new single and music video 'Left To Rot' is a heavy mid-tempo song depicting the horrors surrounding a massive railway construction project in northern Siberia where lots of people perished. It will make your head bang!”

Founded in 2003, Warfect is one of the most convincing yet underrated acts in the Swedish metal scene. Straight from the Gothenburg underground, the three-piece carries their full potential to the next level with their fourth studio album Spectre of Devastation.

For over a decade, Warfect have brought their blackened thrash metal to the hordes. Now, four years after the release of their previous full-length, Scavengers, the Swedish thrash metal three-piece hailing from Uddevalla are even more forceful and have announced their furious new offering, Spectre Of Devastation, out November 13. After recently signing with Napalm Records, Warfect are now taking the next step with their fourth album by unveiling a true thrash metal engine.

Warfect states: “We're thrilled to unveil the details of our upcoming album Spectre of Devastation! The album was recorded earlier this year with our own Fredrik Wester at the helm and Flemming Rasmussen doing the mastering. The cover artwork was masterfully done by Andreas Marschall and sets the mood of the album on the spot.”

The thrash metal powerhouse pushes itself through spheres of pure heaviness directly into your core! Songs like “Left To Rot” mix a blackened attitude into the thrash outfit, while “Into The Fray” leads back to the origins of the genre by implementing fast screaming guitar tunes. The exceptional cover artwork is illustrated by leading German cover artwork designer Andreas Marschall, known for his work for bands like King Diamond, Kreator, Sodom, Obituary and Blind Guardian, to just name a few.

The eight songs of Spectre of Devastation convince with on-point production and the great mastering skills of Grammy winning producer Flemming Rasmussen, who burst onto the scene by working on Rainbow’s Difficult To Cure and Metallica’s all time genre classics Ride The Lightning, Masters Of Puppets and ...And Justice For All, before he won the Grammy for his work on the legendary song “One”.

Spectre Of Devastation will be available in the following formats:

- 1-CD Jewel Case

- LP Gatefold Black

- LP Gatefold Blue (limited to 100 copies)

- LP Gatefold Red (limited to 100 copies)

- Digital Album

Spectre Of Devastation tracklisting:

"Spectre Of Devastation"

"Pestilence"

"Rat King"

"Left To Rot"

"Hail Caesar"

"Into The Fray"

"Colossal Terror"

"Witch Burner"

"Dawn Of The Red"

"Pestilence" video:

Warfect are:

Fredrik Wester - Guitar/Vocals

Kris Wallstrom- Bass

Manne Flood - Drums

(Photo - Mikael Martinsson)