WARRANT Frontman ROBERT MASON Shares "U In My Life" (Quarantined Version); Video

Warrant have shared the video below, stating: "Our very own rock n roll quarantine brother, Robert Mason playing a song for y’all... from a safe social distance! 'U In My Life' from our Louder Harder Faster CD. Screaming and streaming everywhere they play kick ass music 🎶😜 Stay Home, Safe and Healthy! We are #flatteningthecurve" 🇺🇸💪🏼

Warrant guitarist Erik Turner and his son Noah recently performed an acoustic version of the band's song "I Saw Red". The clip was posted to social media with the following message:

"Since we are all at home and the Warrant boys can’t be together right now, Erik Turner thought it would be fun to play a song for everyone with his son Noah. So they whipped up their own version of Warrant’s song 'I Saw Red'. We hope you enjoy it. The Down Boys can’t wait to get out on the road again and rock all your pretty faces off. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay home."

