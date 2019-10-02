WARSENAL - Canadian Speed Metal Trio Release "Forever Lost" Music Video; Feast Your Eyes Album Details Revealed

Montreal, Canada-based speed metal trio, Warsenal, recently joined forces with Svart Records for the release of their new album, Feast Your Eyes, out on November 8. A video for the album opener, "Forever Lost", can be found below.

The follow-up to 2015's debut. Barn Burner. boasts the band's most forward-thinking assortment of speed / thrash metal hymns to date and is sure to snap the necks of younger fans, alongside worshippers of the old school à la Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, and Anthrax.

Comments Warsenal guitarist/vocalist Mathieu Rondeau, "We're really excited to be signing with Finnish label Svart Records. They have a great international visibility and are very well respected among musicians and fans alike. This makes us very honored to be taking over the world of metal under their flag. I think that with Feast Your Eyes, we've really grasped what is the 'Warsenal sound' and how we want to go from there. It's still raw and filled to the brim with crazy riffs flying everywhere, but the production quality and the song structures have really taken on major improvement; call it maturity I guess. The songs are all very different and unique, while keeping the Warsenal energy and the madness people dug on the first album. A lot of surprises and jaw-dropping is to be expected. It's definitely not your typical, generic thrash or speed metal album."

For physical orders in North America, head here, and for Europe here. Digital orders will be available in the coming weeks.

Tracklisting:

"Forever Lost"

"I Am The Blade"

"Lords Of Rifftown"

"Insatiable Hunger"

"Doomed From Birth"

"You Better Run"

"Burning Ships"

"Feast Your Eyes"

"Crystal Ship"

"Forever Lost" video:

Warsenal lineup:

Mathieu Rondeau - guitar, vocals

Jeffrey Millaire - bass

Vincent Caron - drums