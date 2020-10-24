Watch JIMMY PAGE Talk About Making Of New Book, The Anthology

On October 30th, Led Zeppelin guitar legend Jimmy Page will be releasing a more affordable version of his book, The Anthology, which grants exclusive access to his archive for the first time, and telling the inside story of his phenomenal career. From his early days as a young session musician, through his years on the world stage with Led Zeppelin, to his solo work and collaborations, Jimmy Page has lived a spectacular life in music. Throughout it all, he has amassed an extensive private archive of iconic guitars, stage costumes and personal memorabilia. Page is sharing hundreds of items from his private collection including costumes, stage equipment and instruments that have had a profound impact on the history of rock. The collection has been specially photographed under Jimmy Page’s art direction, from the curation of the items, to the lighting and the composition. Each photograph tells a story, revealing fine details such as the stitching, the wood grain, the wear and tear – all the marks of a phenomenal rock and roll career.





Page says: “The reason for doing this book and behind the detail of everything is just basically because I did have the material to be able to do it, I actually had the idea to be able to do it and that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to make the book really fascinating so people could just really get right into what is being shown. With the guitars, I really wanted to get close up and personal with them, with the angles that were taken. I want to actually show the point of view as a guitarist would. It was all fascinating insight of a lifetime’s career.”

Jimmy Page, OBE (Order of the British Empire), is widely considered to be one of the greatest and most influential guitarists of all time, and one of the most important record producers and songwriters in rock history. Page first picked up a guitar aged 12 and performed with Neil Christian and the Crusaders as soon as he left school. He honed his craft as a session musician in London and, by the mid-Sixties, was one of the most sought-after guitarists in Britain. He was a member of the Yardbirds from 1966-1968 and then, in late 1968, founded Led Zeppelin, one of rock's most successful and enduring bands, who have sold more than 300 million records to date.

Following Led Zeppelin, in the 1980s Page went on to produce a film soundtrack, Death Wish II, toured with Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck on the fundraising A.R.M.S. tour, formed bands the Firm and Coverdale Page, and released a solo album, Outrider. From 1994-1998 Page reunited with Led Zeppelin bandmate Robert Plant on two albums and two tours as Page and Plant. Since then, Page has collaborated on a wide range of projects, including performing with Sean Coombes, the Black Crowes and at the closing ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics with Leona Lewis. Jimmy Page has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, once as a member of the Yardbirds (1992) and once as a member of Led Zeppelin (1995). In 2005, Page received an OBE from the Queen, then also received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Surrey (2008); in 2012 he received America's highest award for the arts, the Kennedy Center Honors, from President Barack Obama at the White House and an Honorary Doctorate from Berklee College, Boston (2014). More recently, Page produced and remastered Led Zeppelin's nine studio albums with companion discs, rereleased in 2014 and 2015, and in 2019, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's remarkable 'Play It Loud' exhibition featured some of his most iconic guitars.

