WAYLAND Return To The Road In 2018
January 12, 2018, 7 hours ago
American rock band Wayland are about to resume touring in support of their Rinse & Repeat album, which landed at #3 on Brave Words scribe Aaron Small's Brave Picks 2017. Confirmed dates are as listed:
January
19 - Roc Haus - Dundee, IL
20 - Big Red's Birthday Bash - Beloit, WI
31 - Route 20 - Sturtevant, WI
February
1 - Spicoli's - Waterloo, IA
2 - Northwest Wisconsin Winterfest - Altoona, WI
3 - Wapsi Willys LLC - Davenport, IA
6 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI
7 - Unruly Brewing (acoustic) - Muskegon, MI
8 - Piere’s Entertainment Center - Fort Wayne, IN
9 - Dow Event Center - Saginaw, MI
10 - Bells - Kalamazoo, MI
15 - The Empire Room - Akron, OH
16 - V Club - Huntington, WV
17 - Adelphia Music Hall - Marietta, OH
22 - Amici's - Concord, NC
23 - Stage On The Bay - Savannah, GA
24 - 507 Live - Florence, SC
25 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC
28 - South Street Grill - Naples, FL
March
3 - Mason's Live - Lakeland, FL
April
29 - Merle Fest - Wilkesboro, NC
May
26 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK
Check out Wayland's NSFW video for "Shopping For A Savior".