WAYLAND Return To The Road In 2018

American rock band Wayland are about to resume touring in support of their Rinse & Repeat album, which landed at #3 on Brave Words scribe Aaron Small's Brave Picks 2017. Confirmed dates are as listed:

January

19 - Roc Haus - Dundee, IL

20 - Big Red's Birthday Bash - Beloit, WI

31 - Route 20 - Sturtevant, WI

February

1 - Spicoli's - Waterloo, IA

2 - Northwest Wisconsin Winterfest - Altoona, WI

3 - Wapsi Willys LLC - Davenport, IA

6 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

7 - Unruly Brewing (acoustic) - Muskegon, MI

8 - Piere’s Entertainment Center - Fort Wayne, IN

9 - Dow Event Center - Saginaw, MI

10 - Bells - Kalamazoo, MI

15 - The Empire Room - Akron, OH

16 - V Club - Huntington, WV

17 - Adelphia Music Hall - Marietta, OH

22 - Amici's - Concord, NC

23 - Stage On The Bay - Savannah, GA

24 - 507 Live - Florence, SC

25 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC

28 - South Street Grill - Naples, FL

March

3 - Mason's Live - Lakeland, FL

April

29 - Merle Fest - Wilkesboro, NC

May

26 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK

Check out Wayland's NSFW video for "Shopping For A Savior".